MONTREAL - National Bank of Canada raised its quarterly dividend 23 per cent as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $776 million, up from $492 million a year earlier.
The Montreal-based bank says it will now pay a dividend of 87 cents per share, up from 71 cents per share. National Bank also says it plans to buy back up to seven million of its shares.
The announcement follows a decision last month by the federal banking regulator to lift restrictions put in place at the start of the pandemic that prevented federally regulated banks and insurers from raising dividends, buying back shares and raising executive compensation.
National Bank says its profit amounted to $2.19 per diluted share, up from $1.36 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $2.2 billion, up from $2 billion a year ago.
Excluding specified items, National Bank says it earned $2.21 per diluted share, up from $1.69 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.24 per diluted share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:NA)
