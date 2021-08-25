MONTREAL - National Bank of Canada topped expectations as it reported its third-quarter profit rose to $839 million.
The Montreal-based bank says the profit amounted to $2.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $602 million or $1.66 per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $2.3 billion, up from $2.0 billion in the same quarter last year.
The quarter included a $43-million reversal of its provisions for credit losses compared with a charge of $143 million a year ago.
National Bank's adjusted profit for the quarter was $2.36 per diluted share, up from $1.66 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.13 per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.
"The bank's strong performance since the beginning of the fiscal year has continued in the third quarter of 2021," National Bank CEO Louis Vachon said in a statement.
"The continued improvement in the economic environment was conducive to growth, as demonstrated by a sustained increase in our revenues."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:NA)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.