OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's April employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.3)

Employment rate: 61.9 per cent (61.9)

Participation rate: 65.3 per cent (65.4)

Number unemployed: 1,085,800 (1,100,200)

Number working: 19,600,500 (19,585,200)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.1 per cent (9.8)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (4.4)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (4.8)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.