OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's August employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 7.1 per cent (7.5)

Employment rate: 60.5 per cent (60.3)

Participation rate: 65.1 per cent (65.2)

Number unemployed: 1,440,000 (1,521,400)

Number working: 18,974,100 (18,883,900)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.6 per cent (11.6)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.6 per cent (7.1)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.0 per cent (6.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2021 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.