OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's August employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.4 per cent (4.9)
Employment rate: 61.3 per cent (61.6)
Participation rate: 64.8 per cent (64.7)
Number unemployed: 1,113,000 (1,007,100)
Number working: 19,526,800 (19,566,500)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.9 per cent (9.2)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.6 per cent (4.2)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.7 per cent (4.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022
