OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's December employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (6.0)

Employment rate: 61.5 per cent (61.4)

Participation rate: 65.3 per cent (65.3)

Number unemployed: 1,212,300 (1,243,800)

Number working: 19,370,800 (19,316,100)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.8 per cent (10.5)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.5)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.

