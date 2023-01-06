OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's December employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.1)
Employment rate: 61.8 per cent (61.5)
Participation rate: 65.0 per cent (64.8)
Number unemployed: 1,036,900 (1,049,600)
Number working: 19,770,300 (19,666,300)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.1 per cent (10.3)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.2)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.1 per cent (4.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.
