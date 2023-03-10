OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's February employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.0)
Employment rate: 62.4 per cent (62.5)
Participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.7)
Number unemployed: 1,066,400 (1,046,000)
Number working: 20,054,100 (20,032,300)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.9 per cent (9.5)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.3 per cent (4.3)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.1)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.
