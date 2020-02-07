OTTAWA - A quick look at January employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (5.6)
Employment rate: 61.8 per cent (61.8)
Participation rate: 65.4 per cent (65.5)
Number unemployed: 1,124,400 (1,143,200)
Number working: 19,159,100 (19,124,600)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.3 per cent (11.1)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.9 per cent (4.9)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.6 per cent (4.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.
