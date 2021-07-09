OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's June employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 7.8 per cent (8.2)
Employment rate: 60.1 per cent (59.4)
Participation rate: 65.2 per cent (64.6)
Number unemployed: 1,591,600 (1,652,300)
Number working: 18,789,900 (18,559,200)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 13.6 per cent (15.9)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.2 per cent (6.9)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.5 per cent (7.0)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021 and was generated automatically.
