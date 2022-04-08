OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's March employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.3 per cent (5.5)
Employment rate: 61.9 per cent (61.8)
Participation rate: 65.4 per cent (65.4)
Number unemployed: 1,100,200 (1,135,500)
Number working: 19,585,200 (19,512,700)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.8 per cent (10.9)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.4 per cent (4.7)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.8 per cent (4.5)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.
