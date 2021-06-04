OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's May employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 8.2 per cent (8.1)

Employment rate: 59.4 per cent (59.6)

Participation rate: 64.6 per cent (64.9)

Number unemployed: 1,652,300 (1,640,300)

Number working: 18,559,200 (18,627,200)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 15.9 per cent (16.1)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.9 per cent (6.6)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.0 per cent (7.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2021, and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.