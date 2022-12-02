OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's November employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.1 per cent (5.2)
Employment rate: 61.5 per cent (61.6)
Participation rate: 64.8 per cent (64.9)
Number unemployed: 1,049,600 (1,073,400)
Number working: 19,666,300 (19,656,200)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.3 per cent (10.6)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.3)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.3)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.