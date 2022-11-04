OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's October employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.2)
Employment rate: 61.6 per cent (61.3)
Participation rate: 64.9 per cent (64.7)
Number unemployed: 1,073,400 (1,071,600)
Number working: 19,656,200 (19,547,900)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.6 per cent (9.8)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.3 per cent (4.5)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.3 per cent (4.4)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.
