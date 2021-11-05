OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's October employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.7 per cent (6.9)
Employment rate: 61.0 per cent (60.9)
Participation rate: 65.3 per cent (65.5)
Number unemployed: 1,365,600 (1,421,800)
Number working: 19,162,400 (19,131,200)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.2 per cent (11.3)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.3 per cent (6.4)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.8 per cent (5.9)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.