OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's September employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.9 per cent (7.1)
Employment rate: 60.9 per cent (60.5)
Participation rate: 65.5 per cent (65.1)
Number unemployed: 1,421,800 (1,440,000)
Number working: 19,131,200 (18,974,100)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.3 per cent (11.6)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.4 per cent (6.6)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (6.0)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021
