TORONTO - Netflix says it added 125,000 subscribers in Canada during the fourth quarter as new streaming competition from Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus led to a "more muted" response from customers across the country.
The global streaming company attracted more sign-ups during the period helped by buzzworthy series and several Oscar-calibre films, including "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman." In the prior quarter, it brought in 96,000 new subscribers.
Netflix reported that revenues were US$241 million in the three months that ended Dec. 31, marking an increase from nearly US$209 million in the third quarter.
The latest Canadian figures were outlined as part of a broader commitment to provide its investors with a more extensive quarterly report that fleshed out data on growth in key regions.
Netflix's more detailed breakdowns of its regional membership numbers and revenue cover four regions — Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East & Africa; and U.S. and Canada.
The North American region was the lowest membership growth area for the streaming company, which it attributed in its financial report to "recent price changes and to U.S. competitive launches."
The company noted that outside the U.S. there was a "more muted impact from competitive launches."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.
