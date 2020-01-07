MONTREAL - More than 500 Loblaw employees will be losing their jobs as the company closes a distribution centre in Laval, Que. The grocery chain is also shutting a warehouse in Ottawa.
More to come.
MONTREAL - More than 500 Loblaw employees will be losing their jobs as the company closes a distribution centre in Laval, Que. The grocery chain is also shutting a warehouse in Ottawa.
More to come.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.