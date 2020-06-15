TORONTO - North American stock markets bounced back from early pandemic-induced anxieties following a further intervention from the Federal Reserve.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 103.09 points at 15,359.66 after dipping to a low of 14,934.71.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 157.62 points at 25,763.16. The S&P 500 index was up 25.28 points at 3,066.59, while the Nasdaq composite rose 137.21 points at 9,726.02.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.51 cents US compared with 73.55 cents US on Friday.
The July crude contract was up 86 cents at US$37.12 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 6.2 cents at nearly US$1.67 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$10.10 at US$1,727.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 3.3 cents at nearly US$2.57 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.
