TORONTO - North American markets moved up on the first day of August trading in Canada, even as concerns mount around rising COVID-19 case counts in the U.S
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.05 points at 20,365.85.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 278.24 points at 35,116.40. The S&P 500 index was up 35.99 points at 4,423.15, while the Nasdaq composite was down 80.23 points at 14,761.30.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.71 cents US compared with 80.24 cents US on Friday.
The September crude oil contract was down 70 cents at US$70.56 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 9.2 cents at US$4.02 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$8.10 at US$1,814.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 4.7 cents at US$4.38 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
