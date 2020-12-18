TORONTO - North American stock markets faded after a strong start Friday after U.S. stimulus negotiations hit a snag.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 118.31 points at 17,534.63.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 124.32 points at 30,179.05, the S&P 500 index was down 13.07 points at 3,709.41, while the Nasdaq composite was down 9.11 points at 12,755.64.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.28 cents US compared with 78.63 cents US on Thursday.
The February crude contract was up 70 cents US at US$49.24 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 6.4 cents US at just over US$2.70 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$1.50 at US$1,888.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up about 3.1 cents US at US$3.63 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
