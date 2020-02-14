TORONTO - North American stock markets were relatively flat to end a second consecutive positive week since being hammered by concerns about the impact of the novel coronavirus.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 27.19 points at 17,848.36, less than 25 points off its record high set Wednesday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 25.23 points at 29,398.08. The S&P 500 index was up 6.22 points at 3,380.16, while the Nasdaq composite was up 19.21 points at 9,731.18.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.48 cents US compared with an average of 75.44 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude contract was up 63 cents at US$52.05 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 1.1 cents at US$1.84 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$7.60 at US$1,586.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 1.35 cents at US$2.60 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
