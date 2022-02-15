TORONTO - North American stock markets bounced back on an apparent easing of geopolitical tensions in Ukraine with resulting weakness in commodities constraining the Canadian market gains.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 150.04 points to 21,502.55.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 422.67 points at 34,988.84. The S&P 500 index was up 69.40 points at 4,471.07, while the Nasdaq composite was up 348.84 points or 2.5 per cent at 14,139.76.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.49 cents US compared with 78.51 cents US on Monday.
The March crude contract was down US$3.39 at US$92.07 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 11.1 cents at US$4.31 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$13.20 at US$1,856.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 2.4 cents at US$4.53 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.