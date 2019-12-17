TORONTO - North American stock markets rose marginally Tuesday as investors continued to digest a preliminary trade deal between the world's two largest economies.
The markets were "incredibly flat," said Giles Marshall, portfolio manager at Fiduciary Trust Canada.
"Really nothing much has happened and I think it's really just the process of digesting some pretty strong markets in the last four days," he said in an interview.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 18.84 points at 17,075.20.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.27 points at 28,267.16. The S&P 500 index was up 1.07 points at 3,192.52 after setting another intraday record, while the Nasdaq composite was up 9.13 points at 8,823.36.
Economic data in the U.S. and Canada failed to move markets.
Statistics Canada said manufacturing sales fell 0.7 per cent to $57.1 billion in October as sales of transportation equipment moved lower, due in part to a strike at General Motors in the United States. Marshall said the results were "a little weaker" but not bad.
South of the border, housing starts and building permits "surprised to the upside" which is a good leading indicator about the economy.
Homebuilders broke ground on 3.2 per cent more homes in November than October, well above the 1.2 per cent growth that economists had projected. Housing has been on the upswing for months following three interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve earlier in the year.
Industrial production and manufacturing were stronger last month than economists expected, but they still are weaker than a year ago. Industrial production rebounded to 1.1 per cent growth in November from October, better than the 0.8 per cent that the market was expecting.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.99 cents US compared with an average of 76.09 cents US on Monday.
The TSX was driven higher by the key energy sector, which gained 1.8 per cent as crude oil prices pushed shares of Husky Energy Inc. and Encana Corp. up 2.9 and 2.6 per cent respectively.
Energy was driven up by optimism that the trade deal between the U.S. and China will boost global demand.
The February crude contract was up 73 cents at US$60.87 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 2.2 cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.
The heavyweight financials sector also climbed with Laurentian Bank and the Bank of Nova Scotia leading.
Health care fell 1.7 per cent with Aurora Cannabis Inc. down 6.9 per cent.
Materials moved lower despite an uptick in gold futures as Canfor shares plummeted 18 per cent after Great Pacific Capital Corp. failed to win the approval of the company's minority shareholders and called off its plan to take the lumber producer private.
The February gold contract was up 10 cents at US$1,480.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.2 of a cent at US$2.81 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CFP, TSX:LB, TSX:ACB, TSX:BNS, TSX:HSE, TSX:ECA, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
