TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell Friday, part of a broad-based retreat that also affected U.S. markets and brought with it significant losses in technology and cryptocurrency stocks.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 153.99 points at 20,111.38.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 292.30 points at 33,706.74. The S&P 500 index was down 55.26 points at 4,228.48, while the Nasdaq composite was down 260.12 points at 12,705.22.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.98 cents US compared with 77.35 cents US on Thursday.
The October crude oil contract was up 33 cents at US$90.44 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 15 cents at US$9.34 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$8.30 at US$1,762.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at US$3.66 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
