TORONTO - Stock indexes in Canada and the U.S. ended the day slightly down as markets adopted a holding pattern ahead of U.S. inflation data expected Thursday.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.40 points at 18,206.28.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.34 points at 29,210.85. The S&P 500 index was down 11.81 points at 3,577.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 9.09 points at 10,417.10.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.37 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 72.60 on Tuesday.
The November crude contract was down US$2.08 at US$87.27 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 16 cents at US$6.44 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$8.50 at US$1,677.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 3.7 cents at US$3.43 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
