TORONTO - North American stock markets rebounded from last week's selloff even though fear of weaker Chinese economic demand pushed crude oil into bear market territory.
"It's a bit of a reversal of the reaction on Friday to the coronavirus and how severe it could be," Anish Chopra, managing director with Portfolio Management Corp.
"As more data points come in investors are just constantly reassessing what the economic impact will be to different countries and different companies."
The Toronto stock market lost nearly 200 points on Thursday and Friday as worries about the coronavirus expanded as the number of people infected surpassed the total reached during the SARS epidemic in 2002-2003.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 61.27 points Monday at 17,379.76.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 143.78 points at 28,399.81. The S&P 500 index was up 23.40 points at 3,248.92, while the Nasdaq composite was up 122.46 points at 9,273.40.
West Texas Intermediate prices have fallen 22 per cent from its early January peak to just shy of US$50 on Monday.
Oil prices have been dropping as investors worry that the Chinese economy will slow because of the deadly virus and weaken demand from the world's largest oil importer. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is reportedly considering cutting output by another 500,000 barrels per day in response.
"Certainly the coronavirus and what is happening globally is going to have an impact on global growth, it's going to slow global growth," Chopra said in an interview. "The question is how much. I think markets and investors are constantly reassessing that as data comes in daily."
Energy and materials were the only two of 11 major sectors on the TSX to lose ground Monday.
Lower oil prices pushed down the shares of several large Canadian producers including Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Imperial Oil.
Weaker gold prices also hurt First Majestic Silver Corp, whose shares dropped 2.25 per cent.
The March crude contract was down US$1.45 at US$50.11 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 2.2 cents at US$1.82 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$1,582.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down once cent at US$2.51 a pound.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.33 cents US compared with an average of 75.57 cents US on Friday.
Technology was the best-performing sector, gaining about 1.5 per cent led by Blackberry Ltd. Its shares climbed after it said TCL Communication will no longer be making or selling BlackBerry-branded mobile devices.
Health care was up one per cent with Aurora Cannabis Inc. rising 6.4 per cent and CannTrust Holdings Inc. about four per cent higher.
Investors were also buoyed by the decision of China's central bank to inject US$174 billion of liquidity into the market to soften the impact of the coronavirus on the re-opening of markets following the lunar new year's celebrations.
In addition, U.S. manufacturing enjoyed a bit of rebound in January with the index increasing to 50.9 and the orders index to 52, added Chopra.
"The other thing certainly that's happening is the earnings backdrop from the companies that are reporting is quite strong. So when you have a rebound in the manufacturing sector, a strong earnings backdrop and then accommodative central banks I think that's all helpful for markets."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.
