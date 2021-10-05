TORONTO - North American stock markets bounced back from Monday's losses as rising crude oil prices helped the energy sector while technology moved higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 131.18 points to 20,183.43.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 311.75 points at 34,314.67. The S&P 500 index was up 45.26 points at 4,345.72, while the Nasdaq composite was up 178.35 points at 14,433.83.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.52 cents US compared with 79.47 cents US on Monday.
The November crude contract was up US$1.31 at US$78.93 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 54.6 cents at US$6.31 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$6.70 at US$1,760.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.6 cents at US$4.19 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
