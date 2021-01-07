TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance to a record high in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also set records amid hopes of more stimulus spending after the U.S. Congress certified Joe Biden's election win and the Democrats won both Senate seats in Georgia to give them control.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 155.65 points at 17,983.76, above the high set in February.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 306.98 points at 31,136.38. The S&P 500 index was up 55.11 points at 3,803.25, while the Nasdaq composite was up 281.23 points at 13,022.02.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.67 cents US compared with for 78.83 cents US on Wednesday.
The February crude contract was up 33 cents at US$50.96 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$9.70 at US$1,918.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up five cents at US$3.70 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
