TORONTO - North American stock markets closed the week with a down day on tensions between the U.S. and China despite gold prices briefly surpassing US$1,900 per ounce for the first time since 2011.
In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index closed down 165.97 points at 15,997.06. For the week, it was down 124.42 points, ending a three-week run of consecutive weekly gains.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 182.44 points at 26,469.89. The S&P 500 index was down 20.03 points at 3,215.63, while the Nasdaq composite was down 98.24 points at 10,363.18.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.51 US compared with 74.67 on Thursday.
The September crude contract was up 22 cents at US$41.29 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 3.2 cents at nearly US$1.87 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$7.50 at US$1,897.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 4.6 cents at about US$2.89 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.