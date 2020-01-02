TORONTO - Canada's main stock index inched higher in the first day of trading in 2020 while U.S. markets again set record highs to start the year.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 36.52 points at 17,099.95.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 330.36 points at 28,868.80. The S&P 500 index was up 27.07 points at 3,257.85, while the Nasdaq composite was up 119.58 points at 9,092.19.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.97 cents US compared with an average of 76.99 cents US on Tuesday.
The February crude contract was up 12 cents at US$61.18 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 6.7 cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$5 at US$1,528.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 2.8 cents at 2.83 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
