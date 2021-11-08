TORONTO - The afterglow of last week's economic and employment gains propelled North American stock markets further along their record runs.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 100.72 points to a record close of 21,556.54.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 104.27 points at 36,432.22. The S&P 500 index was up 4.17 points at 4,701.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 10.77 points at 15,982.36.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.33 cents US compared with 80.31 cents US on Friday.
The December crude oil contract was up 66 cents at US$81.93 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 8.9 cents at US$5.43 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$11.20 at US$1,828.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 5.6 cents at US$4.40 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
