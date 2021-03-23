TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in early trading as the energy and base metals sectors fell amid lower commodity prices.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.84 points at 18,782.29.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.47 points at 32,699.73. The S&P 500 index was down 4.38 points at 3,936.21, while the Nasdaq composite was down 17.80 points at 13,359.74.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.51 cents US compared with 79.92 cents US on Monday.
The May crude oil contract was down US$2.48 at US$59.08 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$5.40 at US$1,732.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.09 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.