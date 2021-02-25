TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading as U.S. stock markets also fell and the loonie climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 107.87 points at 18,376.66.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 95.69 points at 31,866.17. The S&P 500 index was down 25.05 points at 3,900.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 136.95 points at 13,461.02.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.88 cents US compared with 79.69 cents US on Wednesday.
The April crude oil contract was unchanged at US$63.22 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.79 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$23.70 at US$1,774.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.28 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
