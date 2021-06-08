TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the technology and health-care sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.40 points at 20,013.90.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 127.98 points at 34,502.26. The S&P 500 index was down 13.45 points at 4,213.07, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.30 points at 13,857.42.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.71 cents US compared with 82.83 cents US on Monday.
The July crude contract was up 33 cents at US$69.56 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$3.18 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$2.60 at US$1,896.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$4.51 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.