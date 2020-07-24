TORONTO - North American stock markets fell in late morning trading on growing tensions between the U.S. and China as the price of gold surpassed US$1,900 per ounce for the first time since 2011.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.60 points at 15,983.05.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.57 points at 26,593.76. The S&P 500 index was down 11.58 points at 3,224.08, while the Nasdaq composite was down 74.47 points at 10,386.94.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.57 US compared with 74.67 on Thursday.
The September crude contract was up seven cents at US$41.14 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 0.7 of a cent at nearly US$1.83 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$10.50 at US$1,900.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 3.2 cents at nearly US$2.91 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
