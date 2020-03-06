TORONTO - North American stock markets fell to end a volatile week on the impact of OPEC failing to reach a deal to cut oil output along with continued worries about the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 378.97 points at 16,175.02.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 256.50 points at 25,864.78. The S&P 500 index was down 51.57 points at 2,972.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 162.98 points at 8,575.62.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.51 cents US compared with an average of 74.54 cents US on Thursday.
The April crude contract was down US$4.62 at US$41.28 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 6.4 cents at US$1.71 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$4.40 at US$1,672.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.25 cents at US$2.56 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
