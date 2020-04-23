TORONTO - Trading on North American stock markets was volatile as the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spook investors.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 37.07 points at 14,251.09.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.44 points at 23,515.26. The S&P 500 index was down 1.51 points at 2,797.80, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.63 of a point at 8,494.75.
The Canadian dollar traded for 71.11 cents US compared with an average of 70.65 cents US on Wednesday.
The June crude oil contract was up US$2.72 at US$16.50 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 11.1 cents at US$1.94 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$7.10 at US$1,745.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 2.2 cents at US$2.31 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.