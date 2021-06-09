TORONTO - North American stock markets fell midweek as investors await U.S. inflation numbers Thursday that could trigger early tapering action by the Federal Reserve.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 63.65 points at 20,002.27.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 152.68 points at 34,447.14. The S&P 500 index was down 7.71 points at 4,219.55, while the Nasdaq composite was down 13.16 points at 13,911.75.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.68 cents US compared with 82.67 cents US on Tuesday.
The July crude contract was down nine cents at US$69.96 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was essentially flat at US$3.13 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$1.10 at US$1,895.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 2.5 cents at US$4.53 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
