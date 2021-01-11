TORONTO - North American stock markets fell from Friday's record highs on a broad-based decrease amid virus and political uncertainties.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 107.62 points to 17,934.45.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 89.28 points at 31,008.69. The S&P 500 index was down 25.07 points at 3,799.61, while the Nasdaq composite was down 165.54 points at 13,036.43.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.20 cents US compared with 78.71 cents US on Friday.
The February crude oil contract was up one cent US at US$52.25 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 4.7 cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$15.40 at US$1,850.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 10.90 cents at US$3.56 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
