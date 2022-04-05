TORONTO - North American stock markets fell as a dovish member of the Federal Reserve suggested the central bank will be aggressive to address red hot inflation.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 154.77 points to 21,930.83.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 280.70 points at 34,641.18. The S&P 500 index was down 57.52 points at 4,525.12, while the Nasdaq composite was down 328.38 points or 2.3 per cent at 14,204.17.
The Canadian dollar rose to a near five-month high, trading for 80.31 cents US compared with 80.06 cents US on Monday.
The May crude contract was down US$1.32 at US$101.96 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 32 cents at US$6.03 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$6.50 at US$1,927.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 1.4 cents at nearly US$4.80 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect day of the week.
