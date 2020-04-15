TORONTO - North American stock markets fell midweek on horrible economic data and another batch of weak earnings reports.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 299.85 points at 13,958.58.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 445.41 points at 23,504.35. The S&P 500 index was down 62.70 points at 2,783.36, while the Nasdaq composite was down 122.56 points at 8,393.18.
The Canadian dollar traded for 70.99 cents US, compared with an average of 71.92 cents US on Tuesday.
The May crude contract was down 24 cents at US$19.87 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 5.2 cents at nearly US$1.60 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$28.70 at US$1,740.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 3.35 cents at nearly US$2.30 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
