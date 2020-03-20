TORONTO - North American stock markets closed lower to cap the worst trading week since the global financial crisis.
After starting the day stronger, the S&P/TSX composite closed down 318.71 points or 2.6 per cent to 11,851.81. The market lost 1,865 points or 13.6 per cent in one week.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 913.21 points or 4.5 per cent at 19,173.98. The S&P 500 index was down 104.47 points at 2,304.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 271.06 points at 6,879.52.
The Canadian dollar traded for 69.77 cents US compared with an average of 68.99 cents US on Thursday.
The May crude contract was down US$3.28 at US$22.63 per barrel after gaining more than 24 per cent on Thursday. The May natural gas contract was down 5.1 cents at US$1.675 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$5.30 at US$1,484.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.4 cents at US$2.17 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2020.
