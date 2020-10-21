TORONTO - North American stock markets were flat as U.S. stimulus negotiations continue after a smaller bill failed to win senate approval.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 43.03 points or 0.26 per cent to 16,230.23.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 97.97 points at 28,210.82. The S&P 500 index was down 7.56 points at 3,435.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 31.80 points at 11,484.69.
The Canadian dollar traded for76.21cents US compared with 76.12 cents US on Tuesday.
The December crude contract was down US$1.67 at US$40.03 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$14.10 at US$1,929.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up five cents at nearly US$3.20 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
