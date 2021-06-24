TORONTO - North American stock markets got a boost from a bipartisan U.S. infrastructure spending deal and overhang from Federal Reserve comments about interest rates.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 50.73 points to 20,215.12.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 322.58 points at 34,196.82. The S&P 500 index was up 24.65 points to a record high of 4,266.49, while the Nasdaq composite was up 97.98 points to a record 14,369.71.
The Canadian dollar traded for 81.20 cents US compared with 81.39 cents US on Wednesday.
The August crude oil contract was up 22 cents at US$73.30 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 8.5 cents at nearly US$3.44 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$6.70 at US$1,776.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$4.31 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.