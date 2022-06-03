TORONTO - North American stock markets gave back some of the previous day's gains after a slowing but still hot U.S. jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will proceed with aggressive interest rate hikes.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 241.08 points to 20,790.73.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 348.58 points at 32,899.70. The S&P 500 index was down 68.28 points at 4,108.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 304.17 points or 2.5 per cent at 12,012.73.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.50 cents US compared with 79.38 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude oil contract was up US$2.00 at US$118.87 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 3.8 cents at US$8.52 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$21.20 at US$1,850.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 8.1 cents at US$4.47 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.