TORONTO - Gains in the base metals sector helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.31 points at 20,172.67.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 78.29 points at 33,955.26. The S&P 500 index was up 15.40 points at 4,240.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 46.47 points at 14,187.95.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.86 cents US compared with 80.80 cents US on Monday.
The August crude oil contract was down 20 cents at US$72.92 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$3.26 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$2.90 at US$1,780.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up six cents at US$4.24 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.
