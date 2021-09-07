TORONTO - North American equity markets saw weak performances on Tuesday, as strength in the U.S. dollar and bond yields placed downward pressure on energy and gold prices.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.80 points at 20,806.63.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 269.09 points at 35,100.00. The S&P 500 index was down 15.40 points at 4,520.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 10.81 points at 15,374.33.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.23 cents US compared with 79.88 cents US on Friday.
The October crude oil contract was down 94 cents at US$68.35 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$4.57 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$35.20 at US$1,798.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$4.28 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
