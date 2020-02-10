TORONTO - North American stock markets started the week higher on fading concerns about the novel coronavirus as Chinese factories set to reopen.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 85.08 points at 17,740.57.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 174.31 points at 29,276.82. The S&P 500 index was up 24.38 points at 3,352.09, while the Nasdaq composite was up 107.88 points at 9,628.39.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.08 cents US compared with an average of 75.16 cents US on Friday.
The March crude contract was down 75 cents at US$49.57 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 9.2 cents at US$1.77 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$6.10 at US$1,579.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.25 of a cent at US$2.55 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
