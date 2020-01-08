TORONTO - North American stock markets, oil and gold swung wildly as the U.S. and Iran appeared to stand down from a military tit-for-tat.
Canada's main stock index hit a record high in morning trading but closed essentially unchanged. The S&P/TSX composite lost 0.24 of a point to 17,167.82 after hitting a record 17,229.88 in earlier trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 161.41 points at 28,745.09. The S&P 500 index was up 15.87 points at 3,253.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 60.66 points at 9,129.24 after setting a new high.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.77 cents US compared with an average of 76.87 cents US on Tuesday.
The February crude contract was down US$3.09 at US$59.61 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 2.1 cents at US$2.14 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$14.10 at US$1,560.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.85 cents at US$2.81 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
